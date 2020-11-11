1939 – 2020

Pauline A. Reed, 81 was born to George and Lida Cook on January 31, 1939 in Vian, Oklahoma and passed away on November 1, 2020 in Taft. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Gary and her sons, Bob and Jeff. She is survived by her long-time companion, Harry Beltram; children, Mara Vierra, Gary Reed, Jr., Gina Shelton, and Terry Reed; her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She touched the hearts of all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of love. To sign an online registry please visit www.GreenlawnM-c.com