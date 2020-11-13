Mr. William George Tomaras died from complications from kidney failure at the age of 86 on October 23, 2020. William died at his Ridgecrest home, surrounded by family.

William was born on July 19, 1934, in Shenandoah, PA. Before moving to Ridgecrest, William lived in Fulton, MD. He was a resident of Ridgecrest since 1968.

William was an Electronic Technician on Radar Guidance systems for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and China Lake, Naval Weapons Station, until he transitioned into the Civil Service for the Federal Government at China Lake, California. Where he worked in Foreign Military Sales and later Logistics for the Sidewinder Missile Program. William retired from Civil Service in 1999.

William joined the United States Air Force after High School in 1952. William was station at various duty stations including Luke AFB outside Phoenix, AZ, where he met, Patricia, his first wife and mother to his 4 children and his first child was born, a daughter, Sharon.

William then transferred to Puerto Rico where Michael was born, then to Virginia and then Kentucky where Robert was born. William left the Air Force in 1962 and went to work for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland where his 4th child Stephen was born.

William moved the family to Ridgecrest, CA, in 1968 where all the kids grew up in the community. He later divorced his first wife and met the love of his life Marlynn in 1986. They were married on October 5, 1986. Bill and Marlynn were together until he passed away this year.

William enjoyed salt and freshwater fishing, camping and gambling. He was a Scout Master for the Cub Scouts while living in Maryland, coaching Little League where he enjoyed much success by way of coaching the local All-Star team going all the way to the District finals in Antelope Valley. William also enjoyed bowling in the men’s league at both Hall Lanes on base and Ridgecrest Lanes. William and Marlynn especially enjoyed traveling each year to their timeshare in Aruba.

William is survived by his first wife, Patricia, of Bakersfield CA, his second wife, Marlynn, of Ridgecrest, CA, his first child Sharon Aslanian and her husband Robert Aslanian and granddaughter Meghan of San Diego CA, his second child, Michael Tomaras and wife Dana and grandchildren Crystal, Ben and Alex of Ridgecrest CA, his third child, Robert Tomaras and his wife Brenda and granddaughter Erin of San Diego CA, and his fourth child, Stephen Tomaras and wife Audrey of Victor Montana.

William’s memorial services will be held at Holland Mortuary Chapel on the 12th of December 2020 at 1 p.m.