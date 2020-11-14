Donald Raef, 84, of Ridgecrest, died on 10/16/2020, in Lancaster, CA. Donald is survived by his sisters, Joyce Rowland and Mary Jane Graham, and brothers, Douglas, Patrick, and John Raef, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lauradele Raef, his sisters Adele Guzman and Jacqueline Gould, and his brothers, William and Richard Raef.

Donald was born on October 5, 1936, in Buffalo, NY. He earned a Master of Arts Degree from Eastern Nebraska Christian College, and a Ph.D. from Midwestern University. He was a popular teacher at Vieweg Elementary School and Murray Middle School for many years. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and a beloved teacher to his students, many of whom he kept in touch with until his death.

Donald was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic church in Ridgecrest. A memorial service will be held in Ridgecrest at a later date.





