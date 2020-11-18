Marlyn Haack passed away very peacefully at his Ridgecrest home on November 4, 2020. Marlyn was born December 25, 1931 in Keystone Iowa to Otto and Henrietta Haack. He was the youngest of three sons. Marlyn grew up in Iowa and was always very patriotic and proud of his country. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served in South Korea during the Korean war. He returned from Korea and was stationed at George Air Force Base, Victorville, Ca. It was there, in 1953, that he met and married his wife Sue. They were married 67 years and had a daughter, Debbie and a son Larry.

The Haack family moved to Ridgecrest in 1960. Marlyn went to work for Butler Vending Service and eventually bought and ran the business. Marlyn was a strong Christian all his life. Upon moving to Ridgecrest he and Sue joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They have been active members in the church for 60 years. During that time Marlyn served in many capacities in the church until his health made it impossible.

Marlyn is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Debbie Dettman (Dave), son Larry Haack (Becky), 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and 1 grandson. Due to COVID, the family plans to hold a memorial service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church sometime in the future.