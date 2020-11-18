Passed away at age 91

Norman Witt called Bally by family and friends, 91 years old, was born Norman Oklahoma to Samuel and Odella Grace Witt. The last surviving sibling of 13 children. Residing in Valley Acres for 60 plus years. Norman passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Bakersfield CA. He is preceded in death by his wife Joan Witt.

He is survived by his daughter Julie McKnight, Son-in-law Chester McKnight, Grandson Brian Dahna, Granddaughter Misty and her husband Dean. Great-grandsons Brian M. Dahna and Conner Dahna, Great-granddaughters Destinee and Lily Dahna, numerous nieces and nephews, all who loved Norman very much.

Working from the age of 16 at several jobs, he retired from Chevron Oil after 40 plus years of service. He went on to start his own business Witts Construction. He was a proud and honored member of the local Masonic lodge for 51 years. At some point attaining the status of Master. His love for the Masons was substantiated by his commitment to his duties and his masonic brothers.

Norman has a heart of Gold. He never said no to his family and probably his friends also. Norman loved his siblings and their children very much, especially his siters. He was involved in their lives all their life. He took care of everyone, no matter how busy, he made time to help you. He was a mentor to several of his nephews who benefited from his involvement in their lives.

Norman was a completely giving man. So special to so many. He will be missed by all.

A Graveside service will be held at the West Side District Cemetery on Monday, November 23rd at 11:30am. 440 E Cedar Street, Taft CA. 93268. Masks and social distancing required due to Covid. A fish fry for family to celebrate bally will be held at a later date.