October 17, 1943 - November 6, 2020

Patricia Lu O’Dell (Phillips) was born on October 17, 1943 to Ivie M. Phillips and Frances L. Robertson (Banzet) in San Luis Obispo, California. She is survived by her four children: Edward Hutchison, Kelly Breeden (Hutchison), Tracy Hutchison, and Douglas Hutchison III, and sister Joan Lorden. After spending some time away, Patricia returned to Taft, California in the summer of 1999 where she resided for the remainder of her days. Over the past two decades, she dedicated her time to her art. She was well known in the crafting circle peddling her baubles at vendor and craft fairs. Beading, metal working, painting, crochet, and sewing. She did it all. Although she could have a stubborn side, Pat had a kind and generous heart. Besides her four children she and her husband raised four of their grandchildren as their own: Danielle Chiaramonte (Hutchison), Tiffanie Morgan (Hutchison), Douglas Hutchison IV, and Quentin Kates. Her last days were spent tending her garden and spoiling her dogs. Grandma Pat will be missed by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greeted at Heavens gate by her husband Danny L. O’Dell, parents, and her brother Buddy whom she spoke of often. Patricia was called home on November 6, 2020 at Mercy Southwest in Bakersfield, California. Funeral service will be held at Westside Cemetery on December 4, 2020 at 2:00pm.



















