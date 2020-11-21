Leonard (Butch) Hines, born in 1940 in Bristow Oklahoma. His family moved to Ridgecrest in 1944. He attended Burroughs High School. Butch was drafted in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Upon release from duty, he went to work at Naval Weapons Center China Lake as a Mason Foreman and retired to South Lake, CA. After retirement, Butch met his good friends Fred and Nancy Norton and fished and traveled. He was well known as an avid fisherman and started the first Bass Club at Lake Isabella where he received many trophies. He also enjoyed hunting and riding horses.

Surrounded by his family, Butch peacefully was received into the Lord’s loving arms on November 17th, 2020. Family and friends will sorely miss him.

Butch is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 56 years Delores, daughter Penny (John) Talley, grandsons Brock Weisbrich and Brooks Talley, and great-grandson Simon Talley, brother Gus Hines and sisters Shirley Windsor and Mildred Knight. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Allen, parents Ida and Roscoe Hines, sister Eunice Wardell, brothers Dewey, Jr., and Max Hines.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, 10-12 and noon service will be at Holland and Lyons Mortuary. Graveside Military Rites will follow at Desert Park Memorial.





