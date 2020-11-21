Viola Owens from Ridgecrest, CA passed away suddenly on Nov. 4, 2020, in Bakersfield, CA. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband James, and her sons, Patrick and Timmy. She loved all her friends Lisa, Lori, Linda, Kim and so much more friends to list. Viola worked at China Lake Naval Air Station for ARCATA for over 10 years. Retired last year to take care of her dad’s declining health. “Vi” as she went by always brought a smile when she was in the room. She always said, “You already have a no, but you might get a yes.”