Dora Montes was born on November 9, 1939, on the Tejon Indian Reservation. After a short illness she started her journey into the spirit world on Nov 23, 2020, in Maricopa, surrounded by her family.

Dora was a proud member of the Tejon Indian Tribe and was an active member of the Elder’s Committee. Dora served as Committee Secretary prior to her illness. Dora was a fabulous cook and loved to feed anyone who came to her door. She honed her skills by working as a restaurant cook in Taft, beginning her career at Leonard’s and ending it at Paik’s. Dora loved listening to music, Merle Haggard being a personal favorite. Family will long remember how she always took time to send out birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards until just very recently.

Dora is preceded on her journey by: her parents, Vicente and Mary Montes; her sons, Richard Garcia, Mario Perez and Vince Perez; her sisters, Bernice Rose Montes and Nancy Garcia; her brothers, Freddie Montes, Robert Montes, and Leroy Montes.

Dora is survived and remembered by: her siblings, Fred Montes (sister in law Judy), Juanita Appodoca, Velma Leyva (brother in law Pete), Kathryn Morgan (brother in law Philip), Gloria Morgan (brother in law Kenneth), and Buddy Montes (sister in law Laurie); her son, Thomas Garcia Jr; her daughter, Gina Abrams, eleven grandchildren, Dora Garcia, Angel Garcia, Thomas Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Richard Garcia, Lisa Garcia, Brandy Sexton, Nancy Landreth, Josh Abrams, Vince Perez Jr, and Victoria Perez; 19 great-grandchildren with 1 more expected in January; 2 g-great-grandchildren and 2 more expected next year.

A Memorial Service will be held for Dora at Lori Family Mortuary, on Friday, December 4th, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be made to the Tejon Indian Tribe Memorial Fund in Dora’s name.