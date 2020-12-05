Barbara Ann (Barbie) Boutin, age 46, was walked to heaven by our lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, in Palmdale, CA.

She was born in 1974 at Cubi Point, Philippines, to John and Lucy Boutin, while her father was serving in the Navy. She graduated from Riverdale High School and received a degree from West Hills Community College as a Medical Assistant. She worked as a medical assistant for several years, eventually becoming an entrepreneur.

Barbie started her own medical billing business in Las Vegas in 2003. In 2012 she began her eight year battle with diabetes. Diabetes was quick to take her eyesight and kidney functions.

Dialysis treatments became a routine of her daily life, in 2014 she came to live with her father in Inyokern, CA until her passing. During the toughest times, she truly lived life to the fullest.

Barbie enjoyed the simple pleasures of being with those she loved, traveling, visiting with friends and family, and enjoying the simple pleasures that made her happy. Barbie had an uncanny ability to remember birthdays and anniversaries, she always laughed, smiled, and shared with others, either in simple conversation, or by bringing treats for staff and other dialysis patients.

She is survived by her father John, sisters Mary Jo Kullmann of Pahrump, NV. and Sarah Hess of Albuquerque, NM., Aunts Francoise Bouchard of Dixville, QC and Nena Aquino of HI., Nephews Michael and Jonathan Kullmann of Las Vegas, NV, and Niece Gabrielle “Gabbi” Kullmann. Due to the current pandemic, the family plans to hold private services.