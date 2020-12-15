March 2, 1957 – December 3, 2020

Passed to the Lord in Heaven at the age of 63. Suanne passed peacefully with her family by her side. She was born in Ray, Arizona to Howard and Myrtle McDowell. Suanne was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She lived life with passion and integrity. She is preceded in her passing by her parents, Howard and Myrtle McDowell, brothers Les, Travis, Jim and Wayne, her sister Peggy, her best friend and pet Cooper. She is survived by her loving loyal, husband and best friend Gary Lee Mock, her son Gary Wayne Mock & wife Veronica Mock, two grandsons Gary Francisco Mock and Noah Lee Mock, her daughter Jamie Nichole Mock and granddaughter Shelby Anne Mock. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a dedicated woman and always put her family first.

Suanne lived her life with enthusiasm and compassion. She was a woman of tremendous faith in religion, and in people’s integrity. She always chose to see the glass half full, and would face any obstacle that came her way with strength and understanding. Suanne loved to camp and fish with her family. She usually always caught the biggest fish! She also found the beach to be a place of happiness and healing for the soul.

We will all miss Suanne’s compassion, kindness, and joyfulness she brought to all of our lives. The world lost one of the kindest souls to walk this Earth, and Heaven gained a beautiful angel. When you truly love someone, they will forever be in your heart and soul.

We love you so much, until we meet again.