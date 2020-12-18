George A. Bertrand, Jr., passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 77 after contracting Covid-19.

George was born in Gatesville, TX, on January 19, 1943, to father George A. Bertrand and mother Una Jewel Bertrand. The oldest of three sons, George came to California in October of 1962 to follow his father, who had moved to the state earlier. During his first week in Los Angeles, George walked into a Sav-On Drug and ordered a scoop of ice cream from a young woman working behind the counter. That young woman was Carolyn White, a native of Trona. The couple married on March 23, 1963, and returned to Trona where they lived when their two children Robert and Valarie were born.

They briefly lived in Lone Pine, but returned to Ridgecrest in 1973. George opened his first auto repair shop on Inyokern Road that year. Filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, George studied and obtained his contractor’s license in 1974. He began with a single dump truck hauling short jobs as an independent truck driver.

In 1975, George and Carolyn began developing Bertrand Mobile Home Park and later added an RV Park and Supply Store. Along with Carolyn, George built a wide-reaching business that touched many aspects of the community. Known for his kindness and generosity, local residents will remember George for helping out a neighbor by filling in a yard with sand, loaning out equipment or cleaning up a yard in need of repair.

George was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, all from Texas. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Bertrand; children Robert Bertrand (Danielle) and Valarie Moody (Tom); grandchildren Jimmy

Bertrand, Windy Bunya (Kris), Cindi Bertrand, Tommy Moody, Abbie Moody, Emma Moody, Karolee Bertrand; great-grandson Elijah Bertrand, and great-granddaughters Tyler Bertrand, Riley Bunya and Reagan Bunya.

A visitation for George is planned for Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Holland and Lyons Mortuary at 216 S. Norma Street. Due to Covid, a private ceremony will be held Saturday for the family. Friends that would like to pay respects in a safe manner are welcome to “drive by” the graveside beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cones will be placed to direct traffic, and drivers are asked not to stop during the procession.

People wishing to honor George’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Ridgecrest Hospital Foundation for Covid-19 relief at https://www.rrh.org/rrh-foundation/. Please notate the donation in honor of George.