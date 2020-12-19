Louis was born in 1943 to Albert and Josephine Carboni in Philadelphia. He moved to Ridgecrest, CA after meeting his wife who grew up in the area and he instantly fell in love with the serene and beautiful Southern California desert. He was employed by Xerox for over 35 years where he met a large number of dear friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved to ride his bicycle and compete with his friends for who could ride the most miles in a year. As is the Italian way, he found great pleasure in cooking and sharing meals with friends and family, especially those recipes handed down by the Carboni family.