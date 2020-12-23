Born September 29, 1928

Sunset December 14, 2020

Lois was born in Red Bluff, California to Earl and Maxine Damm. She graduated from Roosevelt High in Fresno and not long afterwards met Wilburn ‘Bill’ Salyers. They were married December 22,1948, in Seattle, Washington, a union that produced four children.

The family settled in Taft, California in 1968 when Bill, working for the State of California transferred to this area to work on the California Aqueduct Project. They also owned and operated Kay’s and K-2 Frozen Yogurt shops in Taft for many years. They remained in Taft until Bill’s passing, after which Lois moved to Bakersfield.

Lois was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kay in 1989, her son Grant in 2010, and her husband Bill in 2014.

Despite these incredible losses, Lois maintained her gentle, loving and hopeful spirit. A hope that includes sharing heaven with her large family.

She is survived by two children, eight grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Six half-brothers, their families, and many friends survive her as well.

A graveside service is planned at the Taft Cemetery on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Regrettably, due to COVID restrictions a reception will not be held. However, when able, the family plans to hold a Memorial Service in her honor for her family and friends.