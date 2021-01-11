1993 – 2020



Courtney Lynn Curtis, 27, passed away on December 27, 2020 in Taft, California. She was born on April 5, 1993 in Bakersfield, California to her parents Charles “Chuck” Robert Voliva III and Connie Lynn Bierer Voliva.



As a young girl, Courtney grew up in Maricopa, California playing the role of big sister to Chelsey and Chuckie.



Courtney always had a zest for life!



Like her father, she loved sports and was an avid softball player, playing all four years as well as playing volleyball.



Like her mother, she was a girl who loved hair, make-up, and shoes with an enthusiastic sense of style.



As the big sister to Chelsey and Chuckie, she was a best friend, a mentor, a confidant, and a protector.



She was a Class of 2011 graduate from Taft Union High School in Taft, California.



She enjoyed being surrounded by her friends whether it was wine tasting or just hanging out. She had a big heart for her fur babies, too.

Not only was she a smart, talented young lady with a great sense of humor, she is famous in the community for her secret recipe for Bloody Mary’s winning local contests held during the Taft Oildorado Days and area establishments.



Most recently she worked for Taft City School District Lincoln Junior High School. Prior to her career with Taft City School District, she worked at Soleil Tanning Salon and as a cook at Buena Vista Golf Course - jobs she really loved.



Courtney fell in love with Craig Lemar Curtis II on December 5, 2008. On May 12, 2018, Craig and Courtney were married before their friends and family at The Fort in Taft, California. Courtney and Craig were immediate soul mates. She cherished their trips to the beach. One of her favorite memories was hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for both sides of the family in their new home.



Being the “coolest mom ever” to “Tiny” Craig was her mission in life.



Courtney loved cooking for her friends and family. She took pride in making homemade baby food for her son, Craig “Tiny.” She was also passionate about her house plants and making their new house a home. She always made sure her guests felt welcomed and loved. Most importantly, she loved her family and the trips they shared together leaving an abundance of happy memories.



Courtney is survived by her husband, Craig Lemar Curtis II, her son, Craig Lemar III, her parents, Chuck and Connie Voliva, her mother-in-law, Deanna Spell, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Craig and Crystal Curtis, her sister Chelsey Voliva (Christopher Murphy), her brother, Charles “Chuckie” Robert Voliva IV (Trinity Nolan), her sisters-in-law, Hailey Curtis, Lacey Curtis, her Aunt Tracy Chitwood (Mike Chitwood), Uncle Robert Bierer, her paternal grandmother, Carole Voliva (Leroy Millican), maternal grandmother, Diane King, paternal grandfather Curtis Bierer, her nephews, Evan Hiracheta and Waylon Hiracheta as well as many other relatives.



Courtney was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Delma “Peggy” Davis and Donald “Glen” Davis, great-grandparents Charles Robert “Bob” Voliva Sr. and Mildred Louise Voliva, her Paternal grandfather, Charles Robert Voliva, Jr., and cousins Jennifer Hill, Nicole Hill.

A funeral service will be held at Westside Believers Fellowship World Mission Center, 101 Highway 33, Taft, California at 11AM on January 14th. Burial will follow the funeral at West Side Cemetery District, 440 E Cedar Street, Taft, California. WWW.GreenlawnM-c.com





