John Maynard Downer was born in Winchester, Idaho. He graduated from Vancouver (Washington) High School before attending the College of Idaho where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball all four years and graduated cum laude in January 1950. More importantly, it was there that he met and married Ellen Catherine Judd in 1948.

John accepted a position with Taft High School and Taft College in 1957. He and Ellen spent the next 31 years in Taft, John coaching, teaching, and serving in various leadership positions. Upon retirement in 1988, John and Ellen moved to their home in Morro Bay. They became residents of San Luis Obispo in 2016, where they celebrated their 68th anniversary before Ellen passed away in 2017.

Mr. Downer is survived by Ann Downer and John LaManna of Seattle, WA; Kip and Virginia Downer of River Ridge, LA; Susan and Malcolm Pickett of Templeton, CA; Malcolm Scott Pickett of Seattle; John B. and Rebecca Downer and William Downer of River Ridge. Internment will take place in Paso Robles District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name can be made to Taft College.