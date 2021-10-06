03/03/1959 – 08/18/2021
Chuck Holt was born in Los Angeles CA March 3rd, 1959 and passed away in Bakersfield CA on August 18, 2021. Chuck worked in the oilfields, on houses, cleaning yards and many other things. Chuck never met a stranger. If you talked to him over five minutes he would give or get your number. Chuck was a loving , caring, funny, sweet, kind, and always there if you needed a hand or two. He is survived by his son Kasey Holt of Riverside, sister Cindy McClard of Taft, sister Debbie Hagans of Bakersfield, Uncle Billy and Aunt Terry Holt of WA, Aunt Diane of Taft, and many family and friends. Chuck is preceded in death by his father Virgil Holt, his mother Evlan Brotzman, and his brother and Ricky and Ronnie Holt.
