Fredrick Wayne Skidmore was born in Bakersfield on April 14, 1948, to Daniel Frances Skidmore and Mary Rose Huffine Skidmore. He was the youngest of 6 children and the only one born outside of Oklahoma; he griped about that regularly....when he wasn’t rubbing his sibling's noses in it! The family lived on the Standard Oil lease west of Bakersfield until he was 10. How he made it through those years is beyond us! The family moved to Taft in 1959 where his father built the house Fred lived in for most of his life. He and the boys in the neighborhood were hellions; if we were to write a Taft version of Tom Sawyer it would star Dad! In 1967 he married his lifelong love, Linda. In 1969 they were joined by daughter Julee and in 1972 by son Marc. Grandson Bryan came along next and was his Papa’s shadow until he left for the military. Whether by blood or by love Fred has many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Those who know him well will remember him always holding any baby that was available.
Fred proudly served in the US Navy from 1968 through 1972. When threatened with alimony or civilian life he chose wisely and returned to work at CWOD in Fellows and became a reserve police officer. Finding his true calling in law enforcement he entered the KCSO academy and became an officer in 1975. In the Sheriff’s Department he made many lifelong friends....and a few folks that weren’t! He was an old-fashioned deputy who managed people the old-fashioned way. He had legions of stories to tell from those years, most not fit for print! He retired as a Sergeant in 2001.
Fred and Linda retired and began traveling. They were able to go to many wonderful places, spending time with family and friends. He loved their place in Oregon, going frequently and taking along whoever would go then putting them to work!
Fred was a member of the Taft Midway Masonic Lodge where he served as Master 5 times.
Fred was an avid hunter, regularly taking the kids along for the early morning hunts he went on with Linda. The last few years he dreamed of being able to hunt one last time with Julee, but it just was not to be.
Fred is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Julee (Craig) and son Marc (Valerie), and a multitude of well-loved family and friends.
Linda, Julee, and Marc would like to thank the wonderful medical professionals who took such great care of him the last few years, and all the friends and family who would visit and keep his spirits high.
The Family will host a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 26th at 1:00 pm at the WRPD Hall at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Fred will be interred a t the National Cemetery in Arvin on September 27th at 10:45am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.