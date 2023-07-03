George was born George Ernest Kincaid in Viking Alberta Canada to Franks Eva Patmore Kincaid. He Came to California at age two and settled on the Reward lease near McKittrick. He attended school on the Reward lease then to Rosevelt, Lincoln Jr High, and Taft Union High School. Graduating in 1941 then two years at Taft College, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he returned home and married Patricia Ruth Lathan his wife of 72 years. He was accepted as a lifelong member of the NRA in 1966. Gave his life to the Lord in March of 1973 and joined the New Cuyama Assembly of God Church. Attended faithfully for 50 years want to work for Richfield Oil Co. in 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wife Pat, son Mike, and brother Allen and Stanley. survived by Son Doug and his wife Vickie, son Tim and his wife Edwina, and Five grandchildren 10 great Grandchildren, numerous Great Great Grandchildren
Viewing will be Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home, Taft ca
Graveside will be Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the westside district cemetery
