Patricia Louise Hudson, born in Oildale, died at home in Rocklin at age 91, surrounded by her family on July 31st, 2021. Born to David Bennett Snyder and Irene Thalia Snyder, she was married at age 18. Pat enjoyed 73 years of married bliss with James Robert "Bob" Hudson. She was proud of all her children and grandchildren and had a passion for remembering Bass Lake. She loved her parents and all raccoons. She is survived by her husband and children: Jean, Sue, Judy, and Mike, her 5 grandchildren Nikki, Matt, Ben, Colette, and Becca, and her 4 great-grandchildren Eris, Orion, Beau, and Jacob. Service by Erickson & Brown was held on August 5th. Pat was interred at West Side Cemetery at 400 East Cedar Street in Taft, California, forever with all of our love.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.