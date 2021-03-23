Elzy Edward Weaver Jr.

Obituary

Elzy Edward Weaver Jr., better known as Tom or Tommy, was born on January 5, 1944 in Carlisle, Arkansas. He passed away in his home, in Taft, California on Wednesday

March 10, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

Tom was preceded in death by his Parents Elzy Sr. and Myrtle Weaver. His Sisters Audrey Calvert And Penny Brannon, also his Grandson Anthony Weaver.

Tom moved as child with his Family from Arkansas to Wasco, Ca then onto Taft.CA Where he raised his Family for the rest of his days.

Tom worked for nearly three decades in Taft at M&M Perforating and Pacific Perforating, after Retiring he owned and operated Tommy's Toys, It was a hobby that turned into a passion of collecting Hot Wheels and Nascar Memorabilia. After that he spent ten years helping his Daughter Holly and Son In law John run Qik Smog & Tune. He loved every day he spent there talking with the customers and just being among The Taft community that frequently only came by to visit with him.

Many know Tom by his participation in Oildorado as "Tommy Red Feather" He was like a kid when it came to playing Cowboy. He sometimes even got in a bit of "trouble "for having too much fun and shooting off his gun too much. As soon as one celebration was over he was counting down the days until the next one with great excitement.

Tom's other passion was Christmas. He was Santa and he was a great one. He dedicated so Much time to the small children of the Taft City School District by surprising them every year with Santa visiting. He also played Santa several years for not only his Family but some other very special Families that were very close to his heart. He loved every single minute of the Joy he would bring to everyone.

Tom was all around a great Man, He was as ornery as he could be but it was always filled with so much love and happiness. He had a brightness that surrounded him always and a smile and laugh that we will never forget.

Tom is survived by his loving Family. His Children, Holly Walker (John), Alena Noethens (Darrin), Dani Moser (Klaus) and Darin Weaver. Also His Grandchildren, Dream Weaver, Kayla Martin, Kristen Beck, Reese Walker, Corey, Andrew, and Ethan Horton, Jacob and Justin Noethens, Telima, Jose and Alberto Santana and Klaus Moser Ill. Great Grandchildren, Liam Taylor and Myles Martin, Emerli Horton, Kaleb, Christopher, Harrison and Ava Horton, Charlie Noethens and Scarlett and Luke Santana. Also his Sisters , Robbie Horton, Vonda Swan, Pat McDaniels, Sharon Hasty and Donna Cowling. He is also survived by countless nephews, nieces and cousins.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00AM at the First Baptist Church, 220 North St. Taft, CA 93268

Immediately followed by a Celebration of Toms Life at the

Taft Moose Lodge, 205 S. 10th St., Taft, CA 93268 ( behind OT's Cookhouse) Potluck lunch will be served. www.GreenlawnM-c.com

Published on March 23, 2021