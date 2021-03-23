William Kenneth Banerdt (“Bill”)

Obituary

Born April 7, 1931, Milwaukee, WI

Passed away after a short illness March 1, 2021, Fort Mohave, AZ

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Banerdt, as well as four children: Bruce, Allyn, Linda, and Brian. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In addition, he had a positive impact on 2 foreign exchange students, Patrizia Passaretti and Masood Eslami.

Bill led a very full life. He moved his family to Taft, CA in 1957 and began work as a Speech Therapist for the Taft City School District, where he touched the lives of many families in a positive way. He worked for the TCSD until he retired in 1981 at the age of 50. During his 25 year career at the TCSD, he also kept himself busy working on cars (VW’s and vintage Porsche’s) and playing golf. He was well known and liked in both the education and golf communities in the Taft and Bakersfield area. Shortly after retirement, he and Martha moved to their beloved “Ranch” in Poso Flats, CA where they built their dream home on their 50-acre paradise.

Bill led a very busy life in retirement, spending time enjoying the outdoors. His passions were golfing, camping, backpacking, and, of course, Ranch upkeep.

Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, Bill would have liked that.

Published on March 23, 2021