Lebert Carroll “Hack” Hacker

Obituary

09/19/43 – 03/07/21

Lebert Carroll “Hack” Hacker,77, of Bakersfield, Ca, passed away on March 7th, 2021 in Bakersfield, Ca.

Funeral services will be held 2pm Saturday April 10th, 2021 at Shafter Cemetery with Kay Sullivan, officiating.

Hack was born in Hoxie, Arkansas to Lebert Carl Hacker & Frances Mae Hacker on September 19th, 1943. He lived in Arkansas until moving to Buttonwillow, Ca in 1961. He attended Shafter High School. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Army.

Hack was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved to tell stories about listening to the Cardinal games on the radio with his father. Family was everything to him. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a lover of music, especially country music and was grateful that he was able to visit the Grand Ole Opry with his son Scott. He could often be heard telling stories about his time in the Army and time spent in Germany. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need.

Hack is preceded in death by his parents Lebert & Mae Hacker, brothers Leon, Bobby, Jim, Walt, Jerry, Butch, Dale, Chief and sister Mary.

Hack is survived by his son Scott Hacker (Angela), daughter Stacey Duncan (Chris), granddaughters Alyssa & Madison Hacker and grandsons Brian & Derek Martin. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Until we meet again Pop, you will be greatly missed.

The family of Hack wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Published on March 24, 2021