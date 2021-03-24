Linda Jean Kitchen

Obituary

May 11, 1947-March 3, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Kitchen announces her passing on March 3, 2021 in Hayward, California. Linda was born and raised in Taft, California where she lived until 2019 when she relocated to Hayward to be closer to her daughter.

Linda was a member of the class of 1965 at Taft Union High School, and was a very active member of over 40 years of the Taft Elk’s Lodge and a Past President of their Emblem Club #118. She and her husband, John were also long time members of the Taft Loyal Order of Moose, and the Morro Bay Fraternal Order of Eagles. Linda spent many hours and logged many miles leading and chaperoning her kids and their friends as members of Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Job’s Daughters, DeMolay International, and countless sporting events, parades and concerts. She was always up for driving her kids to concerts or movies and was even a willing audience participant in the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” when her and her Aunt Audrey slipped back in after dropping off a car full of girls.

There was nothing Linda liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new!) friend. Linda could have an engaging conversation with anyone. She loved sharing her family photos and stories with her visitors and caregivers. She was an exceptional host, would drive hours to help a friend, saw the best in everyone and never gave up. She was caring and devoted to her family and LIVED to celebrate holidays. Her favorite thing was decorating for every holiday and cooking special meals. Linda loved elephants and had amassed an impressive collection, gifted from family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John Kitchen; her mother and stepfather, Marty and Jim McChristian; her father, John “Jack” Wayne; and her brother, Mike Wayne.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and her husband, Shannon and Aurelio Juarez of San Francisco; her son and his wife, Dwayne and Janice Kitchen of Bakersfield; her grandsons, Tanner Kitchen and his wife Jessica stationed at Nellis US Air Force Base Nevada; Tyler and Nathan Kitchen both of Bakersfield; great-granddaughter Liora (parents Tanner and Jessica); and sister-in-law Elizabeth “Ann” Rhyneer of Bellingham, Washington. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins who all called her “Aunt Linda” and she was the original “favorite” in the Jim Pence family.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial is pending when restrictions are lifted.

Published on March 24, 2021