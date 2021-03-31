William Vernon McBride

November 18, 1974 – March 23, 2021

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that Billy’s family announces his passing to be with Jesus in his 46th year on Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 with his family by his side. Beloved husband (27 years) of Disa McBride. The protector and devoted, loving father of Vanessa McBride and Breanna McBride. Proud papa of his two granddaughters, Stella and Ivy. Dear son of Jerry McBride and Carol McBride. Brother of Jerry Owen McBride, Allen McBride, Tony Love and Stacey Oglesby. Hilarious uncle of many nieces and nephews. Billy will always be remembered for his crazy sense of humor, unique personality and dance moves. He was one of a kind and a fun loving person. He was a hard worker since the age of 18, where he began his career in the oilfields. Billy loved to bbq and it was the best! He was always finding some sort of adventure as long as he was outdoors. From camping and hiking to long rides on his Harley and fishing all day long with his friends, he loved every second of it. Billy’s entertaining personality and kind heart will never be forgotten. He will be deeply, deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church Taft, CA on April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am. Following after will be a reception at the Moose Lodge Taft, CA. We kindly invite friends and family to attend.

Published on March 31, 2021