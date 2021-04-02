Fernando Sandoval Munguia

Obituary

Fernando Sandoval Munguia passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the ICU at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. He suffered greatly from COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much-loved family who were not allowed at his bedside.

Our beloved Fernando was born March 2, 1968 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and spent most of his life in California. Fernando was a hard-working kind and giving person. Mr. Sandoval Munguia leaves behind his two sons, Fernando Jr., and Danny, along with four grandchildren and his best friend Cecilia. Fernando is also survived by his parents Manuel and Maria Sandoval, in addition three brothers and four sisters.

Fernando's smile and generous heart will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone, especially immediate family members. Join us at the Viewing services at Peters Funeral Home 844 E. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA at 3:00 PM- 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM on Friday March 26, 2021 at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA 93263.

Published on April 02, 2021