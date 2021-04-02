Jennie Pezer

Jennie Lee Pezer, 74, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home in Taft, Ca., with family by her side.

Jennie was born Sept. 20, 1946, in East Liverpool, OH, to John William Jones and Alice Rosina Jones. She attended schools in East Liverpool and went on to receive a diploma from Ohio Valley Business College in 1965. She married Charles William Pezer on March 20, 1969. In 1982, Chuck and Jennie moved their family to Taft, CA. Jennie worked as a secretary for Taft City Schools in the district office for 24 years before retiring in 2008.

Jennie was a great cook and loved to bring everyone treats. She enjoyed gambling at casinos with Chuck- especially on the Keno machines. She loved couponing and was always looking for a “bargain,” whether it was needed or not. After retiring, she loved socializing at the senior activities hosted by West Side Recreation- dragging Chuck along with her. She was well known for her singing and loved to sing with family and friends. Jennie was a giver and always put everyone’s needs before her own.

Jennie will be greatly missed by her husband of 52 years, Charles W. Pezer; sister Patricia Coil of Columbus, OH; son Charles W Pezer, Jr. (Heidi) of Taft, CA; son Donny P. Pezer (Tammy) of Taft; and 8 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her father, John Jones; mother, Alice Jones; sisters Katherine, Sue, Nancy, and Karen; and twin brother Jack.

Graveside services for Jennie Lee Pezer will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at the West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Allen Cartmel and the CBCC staff, Mallory

Peters and the Hoffman Hospice staff, and Angie Milner and the staff at Greenlawn Funeral Home for the amazing care and compassion given to Jennie during and after her battle with cancer. You are all appreciated.

