Judy C. Phillips

Obituary

November 17, 1949 – March 20, 2021

Judy C. Phillips, age 71 of Taft, California passed away on March 20, 2021. She was born in Taft to Lavern and Margorie Russell.

She was raised in Taft and attended school K-12 there. She lived in Taft her entire life. She loved the coast and often spoke of walking in the sand at Pismo Beach.

She was preceeded in death by her partents. Judy is survived by her three children; Mike Phillips, Bryan Phillips(Shelly) and Disa McBride Phillips. Seven grandchildren; Aricca, Anthony, Ambrea, Lauren, Abbie, Vanessa and Breanna. Five great grandchildren; Avani, Aayda, Amelia, Stella, and Ivy. Brother Richy and sister Dona, also many neices, nephews, and cousins.

She was a wonderfully kind person, with the sweetest personality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held privatly at a later date. John 3:16 For god so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that who soever believeth in him should not perish, but have ever lasting life.

Published on April 08, 2021