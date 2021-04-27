Allen Ralph Niblett "Ralph" 1939-2021

Allen Ralph Niblett "Ralph" 1939-2021. Ralph was born April 18, 1939 in Marlow, OK. and went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Sharon on April 13, 2021, Bakersfield, CA. Ralph moved to Bakersfield in 1945 at the age of 5. As a youth he worked in the cotton and potato fields along with other odd jobs. Ralph started his grocery career at the age of 14 working at Pumpkin Center Market and Weedpatch Market in Lamont. Ralph graduated from BHS in 1957. Ralph and Sharon married in 1958 {55 years}. Shortly after he was stationed in Hawaii while serving in the U.S. Navy for two years. In 1960 he was hired at Dollar Bills Market in Oildale, CA., where he met Charles Holman, best friend, and business partner for 54 years. Ralph and Charlie built a network of different businesses, from eight grocery stores in Kern County and various other investments. At one time they were the largest independent grocery store in Kern County. Ralph enjoyed working with his hands and with the help of friends he built a cabin at Hume Lake Christian Camp. In his younger years he enjoyed sponsoring and playing fast pitch softball, later in life he and his wife discovered racing and sponsored a car and driver for many years. Ralph always said, "The Lord has blessed me with incredible parents, Sharon, my wonderful wife, family, friends and my best friend and business partner."

Ralph had a great love for the Lord and was very loyal to the gospel. Ralph was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Luvena Niblett; brothers, Charles and Ken Niblett; wife, Sharon Niblett and granddaughter, Erika McKamie.

He leaves behind a loving family, Daughter, Susan (Niblett) Manning and husband, Ted; grandson {in-law} Chris McKamie; three great -grandchildren, Victoria May, Brendan May, and Garrett McKamie; grandson, Nick Manning and wife, Staci; two great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Aubrey Manning; grandson, Chad Manning; two great- grandsons, Kaden and Mason Manning; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Manning

and grandson, Michael Manning. Son, Randal Niblett; granddaughter, Megan (Niblett) Shannon and husband, Shelby; grandson, Ryan Niblett and wife, Brittney; two great-grandchildren, Riley, and Brooks Niblett. Son, Scott Niblett and wife, Heather; grandson, Dylan Niblett and wife, Kayla, three great-grandchildren, Brystal, Rig and Brick Niblett; grandson, Colt Niblett and Kelsey; great-grandson, Noah Niblett.

Services will be held graveside at West Side District Cemetery, Taft, CA on May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To sign an online registry please visit www.GreenlawnM-c.com

