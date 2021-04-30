PAUL FRITZ KUHNKE

Obituary

March 27, 1958 – March 31, 2021

Paul was a Loving Father and Husband. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dennece; daughters and their husbands, Crystal and Josh Huddleston, Crystin and Ian Cox, Jennifer and Garrett Walgren; brother and sisters-in-law, James Hooker and Lesa and Vahnita Hooker and Dave; and his dog, Little Bit; niece and nephews, Jamie and Mark Klinger, Jeff and Sara Hooker, James Byers, Richard and Emil Kuhnke and families. His cousin, Gary Dabbs and family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Naomi Kuhnke; Jim and Dolores Hooker; brother, Emil Kuhnke and cousin, Dennis Dabbs. Paul will be greatly missed and always loved.