Taft Police activity for May 1-2

10:05 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on F St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:17 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

1:16 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Buena Vista. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

5:51 Reckless Driving

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:19 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

7:01 Civil Matter

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:30 Civil Matter

Occurred at Auto Zone on Kern St. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:06 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Harrison St. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:25 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at The Bank on North St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:54 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:18 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

11:32 Reckless Driving

Occurred on S. Fifth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Buchanan St/Elm St, Ford City. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:15 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Ford City Park, Cedar St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:19 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:19 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:13 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:37 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Maple Av.Disposition: Completed.

4:25 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.