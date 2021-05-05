Carol Cole

Obituary

Carol Cole, affectionately known as Carrie, 79, of Taft, California, was called home to be with the lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Carrie was born in Coalgood, Kentucky on September 4, 1941 to Freda (Young) and Frank Baker. She, along with her six siblings, were raised in Kentucky until they started families of their own.

Carrie was a wonderful, loving wife, thoughtful mother, caring grandma, sister, and friend. She loved her family and showed it daily through her constant love and great cooking. She was known to most for her fierce and fiery sense of humor. She was a lady who believed in hard work. For 27 years, she was dedicated to her job as a press operator at the local newspaper, The Taft Daily Midway Driller. She happily enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, collecting coins, working in her yard, and watching her favorite television shows.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Darrel Cole, who she was happily married to for 37 years; her sons' Kenneth McKinney, Mike McKinney (wife, Marci), Richard McKinney (wife, Sara), and Jerry McKinney (wife, Laura); her siblings Phyllis Madewell, Diane King, Alice Norris, Clifford Baker, and David Baker, her grandchildren Michael McKinney, Jennifer Grandado, Charenne Solberg, Chayze Gibson, Devin Dudley-McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Kasen McKinney, and Bella Mckinney; her great-grandchildren Abigail McKinney, Trystani Granado, Rylan Granado, Landyn Gibson, NaLina Granado, Clayton Solberg, Kendall Solberg, Lydia Gibson, and Ardicio Granado.

Carrie is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, Vandetta Stewart. She will be missed by all who knew her. Per Carrie's request, no services will be held.