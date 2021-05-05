Darrell Bruce Chambers

Obituary

November 17, 1951 - April 30, 2021

With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Husband, Father and Pop who went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2021. Darrell was born November 17, 1951 in Pittsburgh, Ca to Dora and J.E Chambers.

At an early age, Darrell discovered his love for classic cars. His father taught him how to paint cars and that gift is something that Darrell was well known for. He loved working on and restoring cars.

Darrell went all through Taft City schools and met his loving wife Julie his freshman year of high school and this October they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

His most cherished memories were the birth of his daughter, Jennifer and her marriage to Dan, who he loved and thought of as a son. The highlight of his life was the birth of his grandson Kaleb who he adored. Together he and Kaleb shared a love of classic cars, classic rock and old black and white movies. He was even starting to teach him how to work on cars.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Dora and J.E, sister Betty, brother Jocky, nephew Gregory and most recently his father-in-law, Ralph Collins.

Darrell is survived by his wife Julia, daughter Jennifer and Dan Grijalva, his only grandson Kaleb and sister Pat and Ken Beard. Many extended family members, numerous nieces and nephews and many life long friends that he loved dearly.

A Graveside Service is Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10am at West Side Cemetery District, 440 Bob Hampton Rd., Taft, Ca 93268