LaVonne Jean (Ritter) Caudill

Obituary

LaVonne Jean (Ritter) Caudill was born August 12, 1954 in Fresno, Ca to Ben and Norma Ritter. She passed peacefully at her home home in Taft, Ca on May 4th.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Caudill; her two daughters, Angela (Kevin) Taubman and Jennifer Downer; one son, Justin Caudill and 4 grandchildren. Her survivors also include two sisters; Dianna (Thad) Pelton and Karen (Jesse) Simmons. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, who will miss her dearly.

Besides her parents, LaVonne was predeceased by her brother, Dwight Ritter and her niece Amber Pelton.

There will be an intimate memorial service for LaVonne on Saturday, May 22nd at 11:00 at New Hope Temple.