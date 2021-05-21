Patricia Fulkerson

Obituary

1947 – 2021

Patricia Fulkerson, 73, went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2021 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born September 1, 1947 to Bill and Elene Skinner at Cottage Hospital in Oildale, California. She was a Taft resident most of her life, graduating from Taft Union High School in 1965.

She was the owner and operator of The Golden Curl in Taft California for 33 years. She sold the shop and retired at age 66. She enjoyed her career as a hairdresser and loved her clientele.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Fulkerson; her son, Troy Norman; her daughter, and son-in-law, Kristi & Steven Cranmer; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Zmuda, and Ann Krigbaum and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elene Skinner.

No services will be held. Please smile as you remember Pat, and cherish the quick wit, laughter and love that she always provided. www.GreenlawnM-c.com