ALMA I. MITCHELL

Obituary

1927 – 2021

Alma was born on December 12, 1927 to Sam and Betty Wheeler in Gracemont, Oklahoma and passed away on May 17, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. In 1935 the family moved to Santa Cruz, where she graduated from High School and Business College. She worked in the office for the Salvation Army. She then moved to Tupman, California where her mom and dad had moved. In 1947 she met the love of her life Herbert Mitchell and they were married on May 22, 1947. They had three children, Jimmy, Linda, and Sandy. She loved her family and the Lord. She attended her church faithfully. Alma enjoyed camping and traveling in the motorhome and doing things with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Herb Mitchell; her parents, Sam and Betty; her brother, Samuel and her sister, Vanita Cramer. Her survivors include her children, Jim and Pam Mitchell, Mark and Linda Tucker, and Dennis and Sandy Murphy; her grandchildren, Eric and Sherise Mitchell, Tracey Mitchell, Michael Ritchie, Robert and Paige Ritchie, Thomas Tucker, Scott Murphy, and Rachel and Adam Dayton; her great-grandchildren, James, Josh, Aaron and Sean Mitchell, Matthew Ritchie and Brandon Ritchie, Carson Woodward and Hope, Nicholas, and Natalie Hampton, Kane and Lucas Dayton; one great-great-granddaughter, Melly on the way and by her nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to her niece, Janice Denny. She was loved and will be missed. Funeral services will be held at the Lighthouse Foursquare Church, 210 Harrison Street, Taft, CA on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by burial at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, CA. www.Greenlawnm-c.com