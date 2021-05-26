James Harold Jones

Obituary

James Harold Jones, 70, who made Taft his home for 67 years, passed away on May 22, 2021 at his mountain home in Foresthill, CA.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm. on Tuesday, June 1st at West Side Cemetery in Taft. Arrangements are by Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary in Bakersfield.

Jim was born in Los Angeles to George I. and Lorraine A. Jones on June 12th 1950. He attended school in Taft graduating in 1968. He married his wife Jewell on August 7, 1972. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic and loved helping people in the community through his work. Jim also served his community as a President and member of the Kiwanis Club and Little League Board when his sons played baseball. He loved helping plan for and was part of the Wooden Nickle gang in many Oildorado celebrations. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Navy receiving an Honorable Discharge.

Jim loved his family immensely and is survived by his wife Jewell; sons Bryan and his wife Shannon, Aaron and his wife Mandy, and his daughter Melissa Jones; sister Nancy Bates, her children Shannon Green and Eric Bates, and his sister Diana Jones: Grandchildren Logan, Aidan, Emily, and Hudson Jones: Kayla Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Ryanne Beard, and Lizzie Baker: Great-grandchildren Maison, Braxton, and Kaylee Beard: Emma, Scarlett and Brighton Morgan.

*Jim loved the “Life is Good” brand t-shirts so feel free to join the family in celebrating

his good life by wearing his favorite brand of shirts if you have one.