Connie Sue Eller

Obituary

We regret to inform the passing of longtime resident Connie Sue Eller. Connie was born June 26th, 1959 in Bakersfield, California and passed away May 20th, 2021 in Taft, California. She loved helping people and that was demonstrated greatly in the way she chose to dedicate 25 years of her life, working in a hospital. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Leonard and her 5 children whom she loved.