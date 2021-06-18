TIMOTHY JAMES NEHER

Obituary

1963 – 2021

Timothy James Neher of Taft, passed away at home, at the age of 58, on June 4, 2021. Tim was born on March 20, 1963 in Bellflower, California to the late Kenneth and Ruth Neher. Tim Neher went to Fairfax Elementary School. He then attended Foothill High School in Bakersfield until his senior year. He next moved to Taft and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1979. Tim continued his education at Taft College and earned his Associated Degree. Tim worked for the Daily Midway Driller where he covered all of the local news. His passion was covering Recreational Leagues, Taft Union High School, and Taft College Sports. His favorite sports teams were Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Twins, and Milwaukee Bucks. Tim played guitar and loved the 70’s music and he had a very large collection of Vinyl records. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth Neher and by his brother, Johnny Alexander and his many Dalmatians. Tim is survived by his only son, Alexander Timothy Neher; two grandsons, Waylon and Evan; two brothers, Charles Alexander of Maricopa and Kenny Neher of Taft; and two sisters, Diana Wheeldon of Taft and Kathy Neher of Indiana. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the West Side District Cemetery. www.greenlawnfunerals.com