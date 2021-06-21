Edward Dale Holmquist

Obituary

Born July 28th 1956- Passed May 28th 2021

Proceeded by death father Donald Edward Holmquist mother Ellen Estill Holmquist and Daughter Rebecca Holmquist. Survived by Catherine Holmquist his wife and best friend of 24 years. Daughters Dawn Holmquist and Crystal Holmquist. Brother Nathen Holmquist and four stepsons Bryan Butterick Kevin Butterick Chris Butterick Joseph Laurich and 17 grandchildren. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He always had a story to tell, some were pretty tall tales but we all loved to listen. What he enjoyed the most was just being with family, BBqing, drinking a cold beer and listening to music in the backyard. He loved guns and hunting as well. He was in the oil industry for 30+ years and was a mentor to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

We will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday June 26th at Franklin field pavilion #2. 10am-2pm It will be a POT-LUCK so if you are able please bring a dish. We look forward to see all who can make it