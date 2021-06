Lloyd Horton

Obituary

We regret to inform the passing of Taft resident, Lloyd Horton. Lloyd was born on November 11th, 1921 and passed away on June 13th, 2021. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Service information is as below:

Viewing will be held at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home on the 24th of June at 10:00 AM

Graveside service will be held at WSCD on June 24th at 11:00 AM