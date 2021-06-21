Raymond Meek

Obituary

On the day of June 3,2021 we lost a bit of sunshine in our world. Raymond Meek 55, was born in Bakersfield Ca. to parents Margie and Altus Meek. He was raised in Fellows Ca. along with siblings Leeray,Leon,Cathi and Alice Meek. As a child Raymond enjoyed playing baseball with the neighborhood kids and swimming at the midway pool. As he grew into a man he began a career as a well puller to provide for his family. Raymond always had a smile on his face and made everyone feel loved. Just his smile could make you laugh and change your day. He was an all around nice, loving, and caring man. Raymond dedicated that last years of his life to spending time with his children and grandchildren making everlasting memories to cherish. Being such a great father,papa,brother,uncle and friend he was, he will be truely missed.

Survived by children Jerry Meek, Heather and Ronnie Zaldivar, Raymond and Jennifer Meek, Cleo Hunter Jr.

Grandchildren, Jerry, Isaac, Raylend Meek

Korbyn Beard, Tearza, Ronnie, Priscilla, Elena Zaldivar, Skylis,Emmalee,Athena Meek, CJ Valenzuela and Brodiee Buchanan. Long-term partner Jane Odom

Proceeded in Death by, Nephew Leedon Lewis, Mother Margie Meek and First wife Reba Meek.