CAROLE STIGALL

1942 - 2020

CAROLE STIGALL PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY, IN HER HOME, SURROUNDED BY ALL HER LOVING FAMILY. CAROLE WAS BORN NOVEMBER 29th 1942 TO CLEARENCE AND LUCILLE PHILLIPS IN TAFT CALIFORNIA. SHE HAD 2 BROTHERS, DOUG PHILLIPS, AND SPEED PHILLIPS. SHE ATTENDED TAFT UNION HIGH SCHOOL, AND GRADUATED IN 1961. SHE WENT ON TO MARRY HER HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEART, HASKELL INGRAM.

HACK AND CAROLE THEN HAD 2 CHILDREN, LANE AND MELISSA INGRAM. LATER IN LIFE, CAROLE MET MARK STIGALL, AND THEY WERE MARRIED.CAROLE IS SURVIVED IN LIFE, BY HER LOVING HUSBAND, MARK STIGALL, AND CHILDREN LANE, AND MELISSA INGRAM, AND GRANDCHILDREN CHANELL INGRAM, TAYLOR AND TEAL FORBES. GREAT GRAND CHILDREN, RYKER GROSS, AND CARSON FORBES.

CAROLE LOVED HER FAMILY. SHE ENJOYED GARDNING IN HER YARD, AND BEING WITH FAMILY.

CAROLE LOVED, AND LIVED LIFE TO THE FULLEST, AND OPENLY SHARED HER WISDOM, QUICK WIT, AND BRIGHT SMILE WITH EVERYONE. CAROLE WANTED EVERYONE TO KNOW, "I HAVE HAD A FULL GOOD RUN" AND ENJOYED A BLESSED, AND FULL LIFE., "WITH NO REGRETS".