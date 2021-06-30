Derrick Taylor Peevy

Derrick Taylor Peevy gained his angel wings on the morning of June 10th 2021, at the age of 28. He leaves behind his wife Kamala Peevy and daughter Rory Anne Marie Peevy. Derrick was a beloved son to Kevin and Diana Peevy, son in law to Scott and Laurie Rowland, incredible brother to Tina and Jonathan Fedewa, Nathen and Jordan Peevy, Kalijia and Lindsey Peevy, Jason and Karissa Peevy and brother in law to Mike and Robyn Gullo. He was an amazing uncle to; Frankie, Emily, Izzie, Amelia, Brayden, Cheston, Khloee, Scout, Lula and Brody. He was also awonderful friend, cousin, nephew to many.

Derrick had a mischievous side and a laugh that let you know he was up to something, as he usually was. One of Derricks many mottos “If I’m not pestering you then I must not love you”. It was never something you had to question with him.

He had a way of making you laugh in times you didn’t think you could. Through tears, frustrations, heartache he was always there with one of his bone crushing hugs and a way to make you smile.

He had an eternal love for all his family and was never afraid to show it. Through ups and downs you always knew you could count on him to be there no matter the time or distance. Becoming a husband and father, creating a family of his own, was some of Derricks proudest moments and his girls meant the world to him. He loved family shooting days, hunting, bbqs, holidays and spending time just being together laughing and making memories.

Derrick had many friends he also considered family and was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be missed until the day we will all be reunited.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 3, 2021 at The Petroleum Club at 3 p.m. All are welcome to come and share memories and say thank you to the man who will forever be in our hearts.