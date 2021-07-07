Justin Milton Johansen

April 26th, 1981 – June, 24th, 2021

Justin Milton Johansen danced his way into heaven on June 24th, 2021 where he was met by his grandpa Cy and Aunt Angel Guidry, grandparents Leona and Harry Pennock, and his cousin Amber McGoldrick.

Justin grew up in Fellows, CA and never met a stranger. Whether you seen him around Taft or anywhere else he always greeted you with the most sincere, goofy smile and a firm handshake. Once Justin knew your name, he never forgot it. In addition to the many friends Justin made over the years he left behind a large family who loved him beyond measure.

His father Doug (Denise) Johansen, his mother Melissa Johansen, stepmother Tami Johansen. His grandmother Barbara Guidry, grandfather Bud (Addie) Johansen. His brothers Levi, Ryan (Bree, Wyatt, Deacon), Dillon Johansen & Richard (Brittany & 4 kids) Smith. His sisters Brittany (Erich, Trysten) Llanos, Holi (James & 7 kids) Dahl. His aunts & uncles Pat (Brandy (Dustin) Henry, Cyrus, Derrick) Johansen, Kelly (Trina, Elsie) Tilghman, Robbie (Betty) Guidry, Kathryn Powell, Kenny, Dale, & Andy Johansen, Jamie (Bob) (Mike, Noel, Paul Armstrong) Scovel, Tommy (Michael & Aaron) McGoldrick, Daryl (Marie, John & Bryan) McGoldrick, Kelly (Alyssa, BJ, & Nathan) King and many other family members and friends that became family.

Services will be officiated by Joey Pittman on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Temple in Taft, CA. Family & friends are invited to gather for a potluck at Art’s Corner following the service.