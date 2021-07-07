TED J BOZARTH

1942 – 2021

Ted J Bozarth passed away on July 3, 2021 at 79 years of age. Ted was born in Levelland, Texas to parents, Joe and Inola Rose Bozarth. He had an older brother, Jody Bozarth and two sisters, Patsy June (Bozarth) Matney and Virginia Carol (Bozarth) Dilbeck. All four siblings became teachers and preceded him in death. After high school Ted attended Taft Jr. College, then went to Arizona State College (NAU) in Flagstaff, Arizona. It was in Flagstaff that he met Betty Jo (Brown) Bozarth and they were married in Taft, CA. Ted worked for the Union Oil Company before becoming a teacher for the Taft City School District. Ted taught second grade through sixth grade until his retirement. Ted was a member of the First Baptist Church in Taft, and also belonged to the Gideon organization. He also loved fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo, of 57 years; his two sons, Tom Bozarth (Angie) and Steven Bozarth (Kelli) and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Main Chapel on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft, CA. www.GreenlawnM-c.com