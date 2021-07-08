Linda Jo Curtis

Linda Jo Curtis born October 18, 1945 and passed away June 19, 2021 in Cedar City, UT.

Linda was born in Newton, Iowa to Roger and Leona Barrett. Linda was preceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra. Linda is survived by her loving husnand Jim Curtis of many wonderful years, sister Susan (Ken), brothers Michael, Dennis (Tip) and Jeff (Anne). Linda is also survived by her daugher Christine (Pete), son Brian (Lindsay), grandsons Joey, Mikey and Clayton, granddaughter Brookelle and Great Grandson Mark.

Linda enjoyed her wonderful grand children and great grandchild. Linda loved crafting and making homemade gifts for her friends. Linda made personal quilts for family that we will cherish forever. Linda loved working in her flower beds, vacations and roadtrips with her husband.

Linda had a heart of gold. She loved watching the birds eat from feeders that she had filled. She will be deeply missed.

Linda's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 31st at 10am at: The Community Prebyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Ln. Cedar City, UT.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Linda's memory or make a donation to the Connie Frank Kidney Transplant center at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.