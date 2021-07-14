Georgia I. Morgan

Georgia I. Morgan passed on July 7, 2021, in Bakersfield, CA. She was born in Taft, CA to Mary Ruth (LeFever) Shaver and George Shaver. She attended Taft Union HS, Taft College and Bakersfield College, Alpha Gamma Sigma, National Honorary Society. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Shaver. Georgia was a Kern Co. Sheriffs Dept. Reserve Deputy for many years. Georgia was a senior volunteer with the California Highway Patrol since 2015. Georgia worked for 34 years with the Kern Co. in the court system. She leaves behind her niece, Martha (Shaver) Woods, nephews Richie Shaver, Dave Shaver, great nieces/ nephews, and great great nieces/ nephews. She leaves behind many good friends and her dog, Darby Lynn. A very special thanks to Kathleen for all your help! RIP Aunt Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 am at West Side Cemetery District. www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com