William (Bill) Eugene Anderson and Pamela Sue Anderson

Obituary Send Flowers

William (Bill) Eugene Anderson passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 80, and his wife Pamela Sue Anderson passed away on August 12, 2020, at the age of 69. They shared 52 years of marriage together. Bill and Pam were both born in California and they lived in Taft for over 40 years. Bill was the son of Ellis and Clara Anderson. Pam was the daughter of Bob and Helen Mackey. Bill worked at Taft City Schools for over 5 years, and at Taft Union High School over 20 years. Pam worked at Taft High and Taft College. They were both members of Peace Lutheran Church. Bill and Pam enjoyed gardening, spending time with their dogs, and spending time with their son and grandchildren. They spent a lot of their vacation time camping at the beach, and staying at Kon Tiki Inn in Pismo, which holds many good memories. On a Sunday morning when family or friends would go visit, you would see them watching church on TV, or Bill working in the yard or reading the paper. Bill will be remembered as the person that everyone loved and wanted to be around. No matter what, he always had a positive attitude and a big smile on his face. Pam was caring and loving, and tried to make everyone happy. They are both survived by their son, Clint Anderson and his wife, Becky Anderson; their grandchildren, Meghan Anderson and Katelyn Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived by his sister, Minnie Roberts and her daughter, Margaret. Pam is also survived by her brother, Steve Mackey and his son, Ryder. There will not be a funeral service. Bill and Pam were both cremated and their ashes were spread over the ocean by close family per their wishes.