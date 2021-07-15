Wanda Mae Miller (Ferguson)

Obituary Send Flowers

Wanda Mae Miller (Ferguson), age 89, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 5, 2021.

Wanda is the daughter of Harry and Maybelle Ferguson, born on November 30, 1931 in Huntington Park, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Paul Miller, and her two children, Terri Wortman and Jeff Miller. Wanda was a beloved teacher for 43 years and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In her retirement years she enjoyed reading, knitting, all the sweet desserts she could get her hands on, and ordering all the useful trinkets for her house. Wanda was everyone’s “Aunt Wanda” and loved spending time with her family telling stories. She was strong, kind hearted and loved by all. Wanda survived heart surgery, cancer, and many other life obstacles but she always had a positive attitude and knew God kept her here for a reason. When she was finally called home her concern turned to the family, making sure we all were going to be okay. Her loving heart will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held on July 25, 2021 at 10am at the Taft SDA Church located at 401 Harrison St. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Maranatha One Day School program. In her name and honor please send to Maranatha Volunteers International 990 Reserve Drive Suite 100 Roseville, CA 95678 or online at https://maranatha.org/programs/one-day-program/one-day-school